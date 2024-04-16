Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region, Wounding Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community, Sumy region, wounding a 29-year-old man.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on April 16, 2024, at around 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the Yampil community of the Shostka district," the post reads.

The enemy attack injured a 29-year-old entrepreneur and damaged two private enterprises and a vehicle.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of shelling.