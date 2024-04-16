Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region, Wounding Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the Yampil community, Sumy region, wounding a 29-year-old man.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on April 16, 2024, at around 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the Yampil community of the Shostka district," the post reads.
The enemy attack injured a 29-year-old entrepreneur and damaged two private enterprises and a vehicle.
Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of shelling.
MENAFN16042024000193011044ID1108102430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.