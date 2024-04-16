FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Safadi commended Germany's efforts to confront the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, saying, "The challenge is great, and the times are difficult, and overcoming this challenge is a joint responsibility for all of us, and requires a joint effort from all of us, and real transparency and frankness about the causes of the conflict and the causes of tension represented in the ongoing war on Gaza and its predecessors, and in the Israeli government's rejection of all prospects for achieving peace and stability through its illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution, and the opportunities to achieve a just peace that is necessary for all peoples of the region, Palestine, Israel, us and all countries of the world."Safadi underlined that the main issue is that there has been an Israeli aggression on Gaza for more than six months, which has so far killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, destroyed about 70 percent of homes, and displaced 1.7 million Palestinians from their homes to now live in camps that do not have the minimum necessities of life."The priority is to stop this war, to stop the famine and the catastrophic humanitarian conditions it is causing, and to start a real effort to implement the two-state solution that embodies an independent, free and sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian national soil to live in security and peace alongside Israel," Safadi said."We are all against escalation; it is dangerous for all of us, and we witnessed the dangerous escalation that took place a few days ago," he added, stressing that stopping the escalation requires stopping the causes of tension."Iran responded to the Israeli bombing of its consulate in Damascus and announced that it would not escalate further, however, the challenge now is to ensure that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu does not respond and escalate, and to prevent distracting public opinion from Gaza and what is happening in Gaza by focusing on the Iran-Israel confrontation," he said."We do not want escalation; the first step in de-escalation is to stop the aggression and the famine in Gaza," he said, emphasizing that the reason for this famine is that Israel prevents sufficient aid from entering Gaza, and even prevents the United Nations from playing its role in receiving and delivering aid."Jordan is a country that wants peace, and it has made great efforts to achieve it, and the peace we want is a just peace that is accepted by the peoples, which meets the rights and ends the occupation, and guarantees justice and stability for all parties," he added, stressing that "Jordan will not be a war zone for any regional conflict, and we will not allow anyone to jeopardize the security of Jordan and its citizens."