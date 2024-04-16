Jordan Seeks More Religious Tourists From Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan participates in this year's World Travel Market (WTM) Latin America with ten companies in the stand of the Jordan Tourism Board in a bid to attract Brazilian religious tourists to go on pilgrimages to the Holy Land. WTM is a tourism industry show that brings together the tourist chain, from government secretariats and agencies to tourism offices, as well as airlines and tour operators. It is being held through Wednesday (17) in Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.

Jordan's ambassador to Brasília, Maen Masadeh:“Brazilians can have a unique experience in Jordan. We want to welcome them into our home”

According to Maen Masadeh, Jordan's ambassador to Brasília, who is attending the event, Jordan wants to welcome more Brazilians for religious tourism.“Many landmarks are related to [religious] pilgrimage, but that is not all that is to visit in Jordan. Brazilians can have a unique experience in Jordan. We want to welcome them into our home,” he said.

According to data presented by the ambassador, 15,000 Brazilians traveled to Jordan in 2023.“We believe this number could be even higher, given that people may come back for new trips,” he said.

Jordan: One of the Holy Land destinations

La Beduina Tours Sales Manager Julia da Silva said that the focus of the company is religious tourism.“Many churchgoers dream of visiting the Holy Land. We do everything we can to retrace Jesus' steps through the region,” Silva said. The Holy Land is a territory regarded as sacred by monotheistic religions, with landmarks across Israel, Jordan and Palestine.

Read more:

Jordan's tourism revenue up 88% in 2023 Q1

Jordanian congressmen want to lure more Brazilian tourists

According to Silva, the region usually welcomed 200,000 visitors per year from Brazil, who bought packages including other destinations besides Jordan. Shortly after the pandemic, this number dropped to 20,000 and resumed their growth in 2023. By the outbreak of the conflict in the region last October, 50,000 Brazilians had traveled to the Holy Land. La Beduina provides a series of tourism services for leisure, business, and events. Silva said one of the best-selling packages comprehends United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel, and Egypt.

Find out more about the WTM in its website .

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBAMarcos Carrieri/ANBA

The post Jordan seeks more religious tourists from Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .