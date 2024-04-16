Ancient Microorganism Fossil Unearthed In Brazil Sheds Light On Early Life

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a significant discovery, Brazilian researchers have unearthed fossilized remains of a previously unknown species of cyanobacteria, dating back over 540 million years. The microscopic organism, found in the state of Minas Gerais, offers new insights into the early history of life on Earth.

The tiny fossil, measuring just 10 micrometres and visible only under electron microscopes, belongs to a newly classified species named Ghoshia januarensis. The find, reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS , was made by a team led by geologist Matheus Denezine.

Ghoshia januarensis, believed to have inhabited marine environments, was discovered within limestone formations in the San Francisco River Basin. Notably, the research not only identified this new cyanobacteria but also unearthed six other fossilized organisms. These discoveries contribute to our understanding of the Precambrian period, the earliest chapter of Earth's history, and lend further weight to Darwin's theory of evolution.

An additional intriguing aspect of the find lies in the potential link between these ancient fossils and oil deposits. The presence of such well-preserved microbial life within limestone formations might indicate the existence of yet-to-be-discovered oil reserves in the region.