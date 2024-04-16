UAE Showcases Clean Energy Progress At World Future Energy Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is set to highlight the country's achievements in clean energy transition at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024, taking place in Abu Dhabi from April 16th to 18th.

MoEI's Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Sharif Al Olama, emphasized the importance of the summit as a platform for global collaboration on clean energy. The UAE intends to share its experiences with other nations striving to diversify energy sources and achieve climate neutrality, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM), a partner of TV BRICS .

The country's updated Energy Strategy 2050 outlines ambitious plans to significantly increase the share of clean energy in its energy mix. This strategy focuses on boosting energy efficiency, tripling renewable energy production, and expanding clean energy infrastructure to address climate change.

The 2050 strategy also incorporates the National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to produce low-emission hydrogen. This will solidify the UAE's position as a major hydrogen producer and supplier, with a target of reaching 15 million tonnes of low-emission hydrogen annually by 2031.

The UAE remains confident that its investments in clean energy will pave the way for a sustainable future for future generations.