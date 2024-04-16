Egypt, Japan Discuss Deepening Strategic Partnership At World Bank, IMF Spring Meetings

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania A Al-Mashat, met with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This came on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings.

The discussions highlighted key areas of collaboration, including Universal Health Insurance, as both sides emphasized the importance of Japan's support for Egypt's Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS).

The meeting underscored the importance of joint efforts to boost investment in sectors like health and education.

The two sides also discussed Egypt and JICA's collaboration on supporting Egypt's shift towards a green economy.

Al-Mashat expressed appreciation for the longstanding cooperation between Egypt and JICA, which reflects a shared vision for development and addressing common challenges.

She highlighted successful partnerships in infrastructure development, healthcare, and education, including projects related to metro lines and renewable energy initiatives.

The meeting also addressed plans for a JICA technical mission to Egypt in April 2024 to explore future cooperation opportunities. Additionally, both parties agreed to hold an annual Egyptian-Japanese policy dialogue in the latter half of 2024 to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields.

This meeting comes on the heels of the April 2023 decision to elevate Egyptian-Japanese relations to a strategic partnership. This upgrade reflects a qualitative leap in recent years, marked by high-level visits and joint initiatives.

Al-Mashat and JICA representatives also explored avenues for further collaboration in areas like investment, trade, education, and technology.

Japan is a key Asian development partner for Egypt, with a cooperation portfolio exceeding $3bn since 2010.