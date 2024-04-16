Sysco Celebrates The Arrival Of 10 Electric Trucks In Denver

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on April 5th, 2024 on LinkedIn

Neil Russell, Sysco's Chief Administrative officer, joined Governor Jared Polis and members of the Colorado General Assembly to celebrate the arrival of 10 electric trucks that recently joined our Sysco Denver fleet. At Sysco , we are proud to be the first heavy-duty fleet operator to bring widescale adoption of this new zero emissions technology to the state of Colorado.

Electrifying our fleet is an important component of Sysco's ambitious climate goal to reduce our direct emissions by 27.5% by 2030. These efforts are driven by our commitment to protect our planet and create a positive change in the communities we serve.

None of this would be possible without our valued partnerships with Governor Jared Polis, Executive Director Will Toor of the Colorado Energy Office , the Colorado Legislature, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) who have helped accelerate the voluntary adoption of zero emissions technologies in Colorado through the Clean Fleet Vehicle Technology Program.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at .

For more information, visit or connect with Sysco on Facebook at . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at href="" target="_blank" sysc , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.