Keybank To Participate In Home Ownership Events In Buffalo And Syracuse


4/16/2024 2:02:59 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) KeyBank will take part in home ownership events in Buffalo, NY and Syracuse, NY. KeyBank will be offering tips and information on products and assistance programs available to homebuyers.

The events will take place on:

  • Thursday April 18th – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – KeyBank Syracuse Main Branch – 201 South Warren Street – Syracuse, NY
  • Saturday April 20th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Belmont Housing – 2393 Main Street – Buffalo, NY

Get tips on home Ownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #240415-2551329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

