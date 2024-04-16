IMD Proposes, Will Weather Gods Dispose? Here's A Data Check.

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "For only the second time in the 21st century, India's weather office has predicted an above-normal monsoon in 2024. The total rainfall between June and September is estimated at 106% of the long-period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The last time it predicted above-normal monsoon, in 2016, the rainfall ended up being much lower (97.4%). Is the IMD being over-optimistic again this time?

