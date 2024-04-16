Iran-Israel Conflict: Air India, Indigo & Vistara Reroute International Flights Govt Says, 'Carry Out Risk Assessment'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the situation between Iran and Israel continues to remain tense, the civil aviation ministry has asked Indian airlines to carry out their risk assessment on international flight operations. Airline firms including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and other companies are operating their international flights on longer routes to avoid Iranian airspace Iran conflict LIVE updatesAir India, Vistara, IndiGo and various international airlines have opted for alternative flight paths to the West and are avoiding the Iranian airspace against the backdrop of tensions flaring up between Iran and Israel Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Tuesday told newswire PTI on Tuesday that airlines have been asked to make their own risk assessment concerning their flight operations.“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in touch with the external affairs ministry and other airlines.”

Airlines bearing the brunt of the Iran-Israel conflictAir India is operating some of its international flights on alternative flight paths to and from India; Vistara has also made changes to flight paths for some of its flights due to the Middle East situation. Also, Air India has temporarily suspended its flights to Tel Aviv alternative flight paths have increased the duration of some of the international flights by around half an hour the Middle East crisis, Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA, said commercial airlines may have to take a longer route in order to comply with no-fly regulations, leading to higher fuel expenses.\"This will also impact international air travel to the directly affected and potentially affected nearby geographies during the upcoming summer holiday season if the issue persists,\" Banerjee said Bajoria, Group VP Growth at travel portal ixigo, said re-routing of flights due to the current geopolitical tensions can result in longer routes and higher expenses for airlines that run flights to and from Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.\"Lengthy diversions will add to airline fuel costs and may lead to an increase in airfares across these routes,\" Bajoria said, Banerjee said the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East region will continue to exert pressure on crude oil prices and, in turn, on ATF prices, which have been on an elevated level compared to the pre-Covid era the weekend, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack. On Monday, Israel said it would respond to Iran's weekend attack.

