Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Salman Khan After Firing Incident, Says 'Will Take Strict Action...'

- Live Mint) "Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and assured him of strict action in the firing incident outside the actor's house on Sunday Mumbai Police has also been instructed to heighten the security cover for Khan and his family members, Eknath Shinde said after meeting the actor.“I met Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue,” the Maharashtra CM told reporters.“The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family. We must take care of our people. I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state,” he added after the attack, CM Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the phone and provided him with additional security cover.
On Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra and fled the spot. They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district arrested two accused from Gujarat on Monday. The arrested men, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), have admitted to the crime.
