Fatal Collision: Ayodhya Biker Dies As Nilgai Horn Pierces Chest In Tragic Road Accident (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic incident along the national highway near Mithe village, tragedy struck as a 28-year-old man as he lost his life after colliding with a Nilgai while riding his motorcycle. The victim, identified as Mukesh Pandey, son of Surendra Nath Pandey from Vijayi Pathak village, was en route to the Inayat Nagar market when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Reports suggest that Mukesh sustained severe injuries when the Nilgai, crossing the road, collided with his motorcycle, resulting in the animal's horns piercing his chest. The impact of the collision flung Mukesh several meters away from the scene.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Despite swift efforts of local residents and passersby, Mukesh succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The Nilgai also perished in the collision.

Following standard procedure, the Kotwali Nagar police called for a post-mortem examination of Mukesh's body. Villagers shared that Mukesh, married for nearly five years, leaves behind a four-year-old daughter named Pihu.

