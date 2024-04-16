Assam Rifles Foils Attempt To Ambush Its Vehicles Near Namdhang; ULFA-I Claims Responsibility

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A vehicle-mounted patrol comprising three vehicles of Assam Rifles came under attack by unidentified gunmen near Namdhang while moving from Changlang to Margherita on Tuesday, at approximately 0830 hours,

In response, the troops retaliated and successfully repelled the ambush. However, during the exchange of fire, one person sustained gunshot wounds. The injured individual has been evacuated to the Military Hospital in Jorhat, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

In a press statement released by ULFA-I's media department, self-styled captain Rumel Axom has claimed responsibility for the ambush. Axom asserted that the attack resulted in damage to several vehicles belonging to the 13th Assam Rifles and caused serious injuries to multiple army personnel. The statement further accused security forces of imposing media restrictions in the area to allegedly conceal the true situation. However, ULFA-I's narrative suggests that the sight of injured soldiers being airlifted by helicopter contradicts this claim.

As of now, the defence establishment has not officially responded to ULFA-I's assertions.



