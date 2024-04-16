               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
LIVE MATCH: Japan Vs China AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024


4/16/2024 9:17:57 AM

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: Japan will face-off China at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium today at 4pm Doha Time to open matches for Group B on the second day of the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

GOAL!

9'
Japan 1-0 China

Kuryu Matsuki (Japan U23) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fuki Yamada with a cross.

----------------------------------------

2' Foul by Yu Hirakawa (Japan U23).

1' Foul by Joel Fujita (Japan U23).

Match begins

Group B begins with an exciting encounter as both sides vie for victory!

⚽⚽⚽

Organizers warn fans about current weather conditions in the country

Line-up of players for Japan and China PR

Get to know the teams!

Japan

China PR

