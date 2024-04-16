LIVE MATCH: Japan Vs China AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Japan will face-off China at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium today at 4pm Doha Time to open matches for Group B on the second day of the AFC U23 Asian Cup.
Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!
⚽⚽⚽
GOAL!
9'
Japan 1-0 China
Kuryu Matsuki (Japan U23) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fuki Yamada with a cross.
----------------------------------------
2' Foul by Yu Hirakawa (Japan U23).
1' Foul by Joel Fujita (Japan U23).
Match begins
Group B begins with an exciting encounter as both sides vie for victory!
⚽⚽⚽
Organizers warn fans about current weather conditions in the country
Line-up of players for Japan and China PR
Get to know the teams!
Japan
China PR
