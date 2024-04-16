Attack On Shahed Factory In Tatarstan Proves Ukraine's Ability To Reach Deep Into Russia - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence notes that Ukraine's attack on the Shahed kamikaze drone production facility in the remote region of Tatarstan demonstrates the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to penetrate deep into Russia.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

Intelligence recalls that on April 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a factory in Tatarstan, approximately 800 miles (over 1,200 km) from the Ukrainian border. The plant has been operating since July 2023 and is known for producing Iranian Shahed-type drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine.

The regional chairman of Tatarstan later said in a statement that "no one will protect us but ourselves."

"The attack once again demonstrates the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reach deep into Russia, evade Russian air defence and locate any supporting functions of the war," British intelligence believes.

In the summary, it is noted that the comments of the head of the Tatarstan region, most likely, "demonstrate a fear around such attacks."

"It is likely that Russian MOD are struggling to protect such facilities and are likely content to balance the risk to sites staffed by civilians in favour of maintaining their focus on the frontline where Ukrainian UAV tactics, and frequency of attacks, continue to cause problems for Russian forces," the summary states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 2, the Ukrainian drones hit the Shahed drone factory and oil refining infrastructure in Tatarstan. A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the refinery in Nizhnekamsk, causing a massive fire.