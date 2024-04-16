Russian Airstrike Leaves 15 Injured In Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia bombed the town of Beryslav in Kherson region, injuring 15 civilians.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial inquiry has been launched in criminal proceedings into the violation of the laws and customs of war," the statement says.

According to the investigation, on April 16, at around 11:30, the Russian army launched air strike on Beryslav.

One killed, two injured by Russianin Donetsk region

As a result of the KAB guided aerial bomb explosion, 15 civilians suffered acute injuries, as per tentative reports.

Residential buildings, shops, and a pharmacy sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this morning, Russian troops hit the settlement of Zolota Balka in Kherson region, where seven explosions were reported. One person was injured.