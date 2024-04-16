Trump becomes center of legal proceedings over charges of hush-money to adult film star

(MENAFN) In a landmark trial, former United States President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of legal proceedings as jury selection commences for charges related to alleged falsification of records concerning hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign. This marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges.



Amidst intense scrutiny, twelve jurors and six alternates will be meticulously selected from a pool of hundreds of New Yorkers. The presiding judge has released an extensive questionnaire that potential jurors must complete, underscoring the gravity and complexity of the case.



Outside the courtroom, Trump denounced the trial as "political persecution" and decried it as "an assault on America." His vocal objections reflect the contentious nature of the proceedings, which have sparked national debate and scrutiny.



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, initiated the charges last year, accusing Trump of 34 counts of "falsifying business records." The allegations suggest a concerted effort by the former president to conceal damaging information and unlawful activities from American voters both before and after the 2016 election.



Central to the case are assertions made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who claimed to have facilitated a USD130,000 payment to Daniels to maintain her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. Despite vehement denials from Trump regarding any relationship with the porn star, Cohen's guilty plea in 2018 to charges including campaign-finance violations, tax, and bank fraud, lent credibility to the accusations.



Judge Juan Merchan, overseeing the trial, has acceded to Bragg's request for a gag order, prohibiting Trump from publicly criticizing the prosecutor or his team. This measure aims to preserve the integrity of the legal proceedings and ensure a fair trial.



As the trial unfolds, it captivates public attention and underscores the intersection of law, politics, and justice. The outcome of this unprecedented trial holds significant implications for the accountability of public figures and the rule of law in the United States.

