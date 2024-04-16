Hungary claims Israel-Iran tension could be avoided

(MENAFN) In a recent development regarding the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has underscored the urgency of preventing further strife in the region. In a series of Facebook posts on Sunday, Szijjarto emphasized the importance of responsible behavior from all major global actors to avert a broader conflict.



The catalyst for this concern was Iran's significant airstrike on Israel in response to the alleged bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus earlier this month. Despite Israel's neither confirming nor denying involvement, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's statement implying Israel's widespread military operations in the Middle East has fueled tensions further. With Iran warning of an even greater escalation should Israel retaliate, and reports suggesting Jerusalem is contemplating its response, the situation remains precarious.



In response to these developments, Szijjarto engaged in discussions with his Russian and Emirati counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the collective desire to mitigate the conflict's spread. Stressing the need for responsible conduct, Szijjarto reiterated Hungary's commitment to preventing an escalation, echoing sentiments shared by other global leaders.



Expressing strong condemnation of Iran's missile attack on Israel, Szijjarto conveyed Hungary's stance on the matter during discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Recognizing the grave threat such actions pose to global security, Szijjarto made it clear that Budapest opposes any further escalation of tensions in the region.



This diplomatic outreach by Hungary underscores the pressing need for dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East. As tensions continue to simmer, Szijjarto's call for responsible action serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked aggression. Amidst geopolitical complexities, the international community looks to diplomatic channels to steer the region away from the brink of conflict, emphasizing the imperative of cooperation and restraint in the pursuit of peace.

