Azerbaijan To Create Green Energy Corridor From Caspian Sea To EU

MENAFN



Fatime Letifova

There are plans to create a green energy corridor from theCaspian Sea to the European Union, Minister of Energy of AzerbaijanParviz Shahbazov said, speaking at the second annual summit ongreen hydrogen in the UAE, Azernews reports.

“Now we are planning to create a green energy corridor from theCaspian Sea to the European Union. At the same time, we haveanother important project that connects us with the countries ofCentral Asia. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan have united tobuild another green energy corridor, where green hydrogen is one ofthe important components,” he said.

According to the minister, much remains to be done to ensurethat hydrogen becomes a significant factor in the full transitionto renewable energy.

“We also understand from what we are doing in our country todevelop hydrogen that we need specific national strategies in thisarea, we need legal frameworks, regulatory support, and, of course,we need major investments in this area. It is also clear thatcompetitive production and large infrastructure for production,storage, and transportation are needed,” Shahbazov noted.

He added that the production and use of hydrogen, as animportant part of the green transition in the world, is one of theimportant elements of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijanand the European Union.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan has already included theissue of developing hydrogen production in various developmentstrategy documents.

The main strategy for the socio-economic development of thecountry also includes the development of the hydrogen industry andits use both within the country and for export, the ministersaid.

He added that Azerbaijan has also declared a green energy zonein the recently liberated territories, where, among other things,hydrogen will be produced.

According to the minister, there is great potential in theCaspian Sea for energy production from wind, it amounts to about157 GW, and this is a huge volume that is in demand in Azerbaijan,but greatly exceeds its needs.

Therefore, Azerbaijan is intensively cooperating with Europeancountries to also produce, among other things, green hydrogen usingwind energy, with the possibility of further exporting it to theEuropean market, Shahbazov said.