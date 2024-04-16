Rada Speaker, PACE President Talk Ukraine Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Theodorus Roussopoulos discussed the security situation of Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Stefanchuk reported this via Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

The meeting with Rousopoulos took place within the framework of Stefanchuk's visit to Strasbourg.

Stefanchuk emphasized Ukraine's need for more weapons and called for strengthening the nation's defense capabilities.

The parties also discussed issues related to the Register of Damages for Ukraine as a first step toward creating a comprehensive International Compensation Facility.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada stressed the importance of opening a satellite office of the Register of Damages in Kyiv, as well as the next steps, including setting up a compensation commission to consider applications and a compensation fund.

The meeting also focused on the need to bring Russia's political and military leadership to account for the crime of aggression, and to create a special tribunal to this end.

Stefanchuk thanked PACE for supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Among other things, he noted the importance of the initiative to create a Network regarding the situation of children of Ukraine within the framework of the implementation of the resolution adopted by the Assembly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spring session of the PACE launched in Strasbourg on April 15. It plans to discuss support for Ukraine recovery and proposals for the use of frozen Russian state assets to this end.

For April 16, an address by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and a vote on the relevant resolution are scheduled.