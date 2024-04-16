Anushka Sen’S Vacation Plans Go For A Toss In ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' was unveiled on Tuesday, which introduces the viewers to the character of Asmara played by Anushka Sen.

Asmara is a witty and charming young girl from a privileged family in Bengaluru, who is excited to spend her summer holidays in Canada.

However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she ends up at Tibbri Road, the middle-class neighbourhood of her maternal grandparents.

The show is adapted from the book 'Asmara's Summer' penned by Andaleeb Wajid.

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is directed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay. The series also stars Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles.

Tanvi Azmi, who plays Asmara's grandmother, said,“Throughout my career, I've always gravitated towards roles that feel real because I believe that authenticity truly challenges an actor. My character in 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' embodies pride in her roots, she embraces change gradually, and is sometimes stubborn but also sees the best in others."

“I was particularly impressed by the meticulous casting done by the creators and Prime Video, as I believe that it is the most crucial element in bringing a story to life. I have complete confidence that this series will resonate deeply with the audience. It has heart, soul, and relatability that will captivate their attention from the very beginning," she added.

Anushka said,“Reading the script of this series was like finding a piece of myself in Asmara's character -- she's both familiar and unique in her own way. What drew me to this story is that it is a celebration of friendship and the importance of family bonds. I believe 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is a fresh, relatable story that speaks to people of all ages."

'Dil Dosti Dilemma', which also stars Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor, will drop on Prime Video on April 25.