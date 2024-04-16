Russia Pulls Up Reserves From Lyman Axis Toward Chasiv Yar - National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces transferred separate units from the Lyman direction to intensify offensive efforts toward the settlement of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine.

That's according to the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, Ruslan Muzychuk, who spoke with Espreso , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation around Chasiv Yar remains dynamic. On the part of our Defense Forces, efforts are being undertaken non-stop to hold ground in all areas and prevent a flanking attack on Chasiv Yar. We see that the enemy is shifting reserves, forces, and assets toward this axis in order to achieve success and advance further along the front line. Of course, our Defense Forces are in a more advantageous position, including as regards fortifications and the very location of Chasiv Yar," Muzychuk said.

According to the official, the enemy will try to seal at least some kind of win in the area.

"We are observing a certain decrease in the enemy's assault efforts in some areas. The enemy pulled up reserves from the Lyman axis toward Chasiv Yar in order to intensify the offensive. This testifies to Chasiv Yar being critical for the enemy. Therefore, they will try with all their might to achieve at least some gains there," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces in the past day repelled 73 Russian attacks in five axes, more than half of them – in Bakhmut and Novopavlivka areas. In total, 87 combat clashes were reported along the front in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff.