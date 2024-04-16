Hitachi Energy Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions At Middle East Energy 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2024 – Hitachi Energy will showcase its latest innovations and expertise in transformer technology and components at the Middle East Energy (MEE) 2024 exhibition and conference from April 17-19, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai.

With a focus on enhancing the adoption of renewable energy, energy storage, and digitalization, Hitachi Energy is committed to contributing toward optimizing the region's energy ecosystem and the company's participation at MEE2024 reflects that commitment.

“At Hitachi Energy, our Purpose is Advancing a sustainable energy future for all, and collaboration with customers and partners is one of the enablers,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director for Gulf & Maghreb at Hitachi Energy.“Exhibitions like MEE2024 give us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment and to build meaningful connections with the various stakeholders in enabling the energy transition in the region.”

At MEE2024, Hitachi Energy will exhibit solutions tailored to meet the diverse requirements of utilities, industries, and power system operators and distributors. From replacements to upgrades, and mechanical to digital solutions, Hitachi Energy delivers safety, reliability, and efficiency to its customers and their clients.

Visitors at booth no. SA.L30, Trade Centre Arena will learn more about Hitachi Energy's broadest portfolio of transformer insulation and components products, including groundbreaking T-Sync Tap Changers, flagship offerings like the AirRIP flex and DryNC bushings, and comprehensive insulation solutions featuring Raman boards, Pucaro, and Figeholm. Visitors can also engage with the TXpertTM ecosystem, which is an open, modular, and scalable platform empowering the digitalization of any transformer, offering a complete suite of products, software, services, and solutions.

Overview of the solutions:

Cutting-Edge Innovations : Discover the latest advancements in transformer insulation and components, including the groundbreaking T-Sync Tap Changers.

Flagship Products Showcase : Immerse yourself in Hitachi Energy's flagship offerings such as the AirRIP flex, DryNC bushings, and the game-changing T-Sync tap-changer.

Comprehensive Insulation Solutions : Witness Hitachi Energy's comprehensive range of insulation products, featuring Raman boards, Pucaro, and Figeholm.

TXpert Ecosystem: Experience the TXpertTM ecosystem-an open, modular, and scalable platform that empowers the digitalization of any transformer, offering a complete suite of products, software, services, and solutions.

Interactive Sessions: Engage with Hitachi Energy's experts and factory representatives during insightful sessions to gain deeper insights into the transformative power of their solutions.