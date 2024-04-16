People Will Teach Lesson To Congress For Not Implementing Guarantees: BJP MP K. Laxman

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) BJP MP K. Laxman on Tuesday said people of Telangana will teach a lesson to the ruling Congress party for trying to escape from implementation of the guarantees under the pretext of model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

He claimed that the people are angry with the Congress government and that they will show their anger in next month's Lok Sabha elections.

The Rajya Sabha member came down heavily on Congress for delaying implementation of the guarantees given in the Assembly elections of November 2023.

He alleged that the farmers were resorting to suicides due to distress and that the Congress government has betrayed them by not implementing the guarantees in 100 days as it had promised. Rythu Swarajya Vedika and Congress Kisan Cell have stated that 60 farmers committed suicides but irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is denying it.

The BJP leader asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to respond why farmers should vote for Congress. He alleged that like the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the Congress government is also adopting delaying tactics.

The MP remarked that Congress is known for lies, betrayal and conspiracies. He claimed that people of Telangana are not ready to be cheated again.

He slammed the Congress for not implementing guarantees like Rs 15,000 investment support per acre every year for farmers, Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, financial support of Rs 12,000 for every agriculture labourer and waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Laxman also pulled up the Congress government for failing to implement the promise of monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to every woman.

He also lashed out at Congress for taking no action over the corruption by the previous BRS government. He wanted to know why Congress has failed to punish the guilty in scams like Kaleshwaram, Medigadda, Dharani, drugs mafia, irregularities in power purchase and phone tapping.

He recalled that during the campaign, Revanth Reddy had called the BRS leaders corrupt and asked why he was now taking them into the Congress party.