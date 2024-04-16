Amman Hosts International Conference On Humanitarian Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- The 37th session of the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (ICIC) and the international symposium on the humanitarian situation in Palestine commenced in Amman on Tuesday, drawing participation from 191 national red cross and red crescent societies.Acknowledging Jordan's pivotal role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, participants lauded the nation's efforts in this regard.The primary objective of the meeting is to deliberate and formulate a coherent stance concerning the deteriorating compliance with humanitarian law in Gaza. Additionally, the gathering seeks to monitor and document the grave violations witnessed in the region.Mohammed Al-Hadid, President of the Jordan Red Crescent Society, condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, labeling them as unacceptable. He lamented the failure of humanity to address the plight faced by civilians in the occupied territories, emphasizing the urgent need for safe humanitarian corridors to ensure adequate aid delivery. Al-Hadid denounced attacks on ambulances, medical teams, and journalists, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of such violence.Emphasizing the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Al-Hadid called for robust documentation of the occupation's violations of international humanitarian law and conventions.Ali Mahmoud Buhedma, Chairman of the ICIC, highlighted the significance of convening the session amid the prevailing humanitarian challenges. He condemned the relentless aggression by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, which has resulted in severe violations of the Geneva Conventions. Buhedma stressed the critical role of international humanitarian law in safeguarding human life and dignity, urging the international community to take decisive action to halt the aggression and protect civilians.Tariq Bakhit, representing the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, commended Jordan's efforts in advancing joint Islamic action. He underscored the imperative of enhancing humanitarian mechanisms and forging partnerships with the international community to address the unfolding crisis in Gaza.Kate Forbes, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, underscored the paramount importance of prioritizing humanitarian efforts. While acknowledging the dire situation in Gaza, Forbes urged continued attention to humanitarian crises elsewhere, such as in Sudan and other regions.A joint cooperation agreement was inked between the ICIC and the Jordan Red Crescent Society on the sidelines of the conference's opening ceremony.