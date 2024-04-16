UEFA Champions League quarterfinals return with 2 games

(MENAFN) The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal return matches begin on Tuesday with two matchups: Paris Saint-Germain facing Barcelona and Dortmund playing against Atletico de Madrid.



In the first leg, Raphinha scored twice, leading Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in an intense five-goal encounter.



The upcoming game will take place at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona's home stadium, with a seating capacity for up to 60,000 spectators.



The match will be officiated by Istvan Kovacs from Romania and is scheduled to start at 1900GMT.



During a press conference, Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique mentioned that Barcelona could employ long ball tactics to target Lewandowski and put pressure on Paris.



"We fall, we get back up. That's what top-level sport is all about. An athlete needs to know that. It's hard, but you have to accept it. After two days, the players were good in training," he further mentioned.



Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández emphasized that the upcoming PSG match focuses on the players rather than the coaches.



"Let's hope they are inspired because it will depend on them. Montjuic has to be a pressure cooker, we need the fans. There will be difficult moments, moments when Paris will make us suffer," he stated.



In another match scheduled for Tuesday, Atletico Madrid will visit Borussia Dortmund holding a 2-1 aggregate lead in the tie.



The match is set to kick off at 1900GMT at VB Stadion Dortmund.



The final for the 2023-24 season is slated to be held at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

