Japan, Iran Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Latest Mideast Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 16 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian agreed on Tuesday to continue close communication between the two countries, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their telephone conversation, Kamikawa said, "Japan is deeply concerned about the attacks by Iran against Israel, which further deteriorate the current situation in the Middle East, and strongly condemns such escalation," said the Ministry's statement.

"The current situation is not in the interest of the international community as a whole, including Japan, not to mention that of Iran and the Iranian people," it continued.

She strongly urged Iran to exercise restraints to prevent further escalation of tensions. The minister also pointed out the importance of freedom of navigation and safety and called for Iran to ensure the safety of navigation in the waters of the region, it added.

In addition, the two ministers discussed the situation in Gaza, and bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, it said. (end)

