(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Iran's extensive missile and drone attacks demonstrated the country's military capability but were aimed more at showcasing power than causing destruction and casualties.

British Foreign Secretary, in an interview with Sky News, stated that without Israel's advanced defense system and cooperation from its allies, Iran's ballistic and cruise missiles could inflict significant damage on Israel.

In response to Israel's attack on its consulate in Damascus and the killing of several Revolutionary Guard commanders there, Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones into Israeli territory on Saturday, April 14th. Israel and its allies claim to have intercepted and destroyed 99% of these projectiles.

Israel's government dismissed claims of extensive damage to its military bases from Iran's ballistic and cruise missile strikes, stating that only one of its air bases suffered minor damage.

These attacks mark the first direct confrontation between the Islamic Republic and Israel in over 40 years. Previously, clashes were limited to assassinations of high-ranking military officials and Iranian nuclear scientists, as well as proxy attacks by Iran on Israeli soil.

Sardar Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guards, declared that Saturday's attacks changed the military equation between Iran and Israel, warning of Iranian retaliation for any future Israeli strikes on Iranian interests.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's attacks on its territory at an appropriate time. American media, citing Israeli sources, described a forthcoming retaliatory strike against Iran.

The United States and other Western countries, which aided Israel in repelling 120 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles, and 170 drones, urged Netanyahu's government to refrain from further escalation. They emphasized Israel's successful defense as a strategic victory and highlighted its high defensive capabilities against Iran.

Supporters of the Islamic Republic argue that Iran's missile attacks bolster its deterrent capabilities against Israeli aggression. They argue that Iran's response will always be considered when Israel takes action against Iran.

