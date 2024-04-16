Dimple Seeks Mulayam’S Blessings, Files Nomination From Mainpuri

(MENAFN- IANS) Mainpuri (UP), April 16 (IANS) Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, on Tuesday, filed her nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple first visited the 'samadhi' of Mulayam Singh Yadav and offered floral tributes.

Senior party leader Shivpal Yadav and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav also accompanied Dimple for her nomination.

“I have come here to seek the blessings of 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav). Mainpuri is his constituency and I have sought his blessings to serve the people,” she said.

Akhilesh Yadav, while talking to reporters, said that the victory margin of Samajwadi Party would increase this time.

“I have come to know that the BJP is removing the photographs of candidates from the posters which shows that they are not confident of the performance of their own candidates,” he said.