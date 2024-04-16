El Salvador Gets A Google Office & $200,000.00

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The technology giant Google officially opened its offices in El Salvador

in the company of the president on leave, Nayib Bukele, and also announced a subsidy of 200 thousand dollars for women entrepreneurs.

Google projects in El Salvador seek the modernization of the country in the areas of digital government, health and education.”For us it is a milestone, because we are opening offices in El Salvador, an office that is a source of pride for us,” said Eduardo López, president of Google Cloud for Latin America, in a brief inauguration ceremony on Monday April 15.

The company indicated that this opening of offices is part of the agreement signed in August 2023 with the Salvadoran Government and that includes the allocation of at least 500 million dollars from the Salvadoran state budget for the payment of services."I think this is an example that El Salvador is no longer the same country it was before, and of course we are not where we want to be, but there is a long way to go to get there," said President Bukele at the inauguration. He said that the collaboration with Google will include digital security projects, customs, cadastre, permit process and the opening of a technological center for training Salvadorans in the Historic Center of the capital, in addition to a data center.

"For El Salvador this is a great step for the digitalization and improvement of the education of our children," added Bukele, re-elected last February, despite the constitutional prohibition.

