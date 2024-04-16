Death rate rises to 20 in Tana Toraja landslides, 2 more bodies recovered

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that the search and rescue team in Tana Toraja, South Sulawesi, discovered two additional bodies in landslides, raising the death toll to 20. The landslides occurred due to heavy rainfall on unstable ground in Lembang Randan Batu and Manggau villages on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. local time. This natural disaster resulted in injuries to several individuals and the burial of four houses under debris.



Despite challenging conditions such as fog and ongoing rain, search and rescue operations were conducted diligently. However, the progress was hindered by landslides that blocked roads in the affected areas. The dedicated efforts of the search and rescue team persisted amidst these adversities, with teams working tirelessly to locate survivors and retrieve victims.



Fortunately, all missing individuals have now been accounted for with the recovery of the two additional bodies. Consequently, the search operation has been concluded, although the team remains vigilant for any further reports from local residents. The tragedy underscores the vulnerability of communities in regions prone to natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and swift response efforts in mitigating their impact.

