Uzbek, Qatari Leaders Talk Trans-Afghan Railroad

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Top Uzbek and Qatari have exchanged views on the execution of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a media report said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, heading a delegation to Tashkent, discussed the railroad project.

According to Trend news agency, the two sides also held discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transportation and communication spheres.

In a statement from his office, President Mirziyoyev noted bilateral political dialogue, the dynamic growth of mutual trade and investments.

They also exchanged views on regional issues, including the latest escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the media outlet added..

In February 2021, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a road map for the construction of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railroad.

PAN Monitor/mud

Visits: 5