Oman LNG Signs Sale And Purchase Agreement With Japanese Firm JERA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oman LNG Company has signed an agreement for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the Japanese firm, JERA.

The agreement sets forth the provision of up to 0.8 million metric tons of LNG annually from the Oman LNG industrial complex to JERA over a period of ten years, commencing in 2025, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The agreement will contribute to enhancing the existing cooperation between the two sides, as JERA is the largest importer of liquefied natural gas from the Sultanate of Oman in Japan. Oman LNG is looking forward, through this cooperation, to consolidate its position in the Japanese markets.

CEO of the Oman LNG Company Hamad bin Mohammed Al Nuamani emphasized the significance of the agreement in strengthening the burgeoning partnership with JERA, a key player in Japans energy sector.

MENAFN16042024000067011011ID1108098989