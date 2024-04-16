Iron Shield: The Israeli Operation That Struck Down 300 Iranian 'Killer Drones, Ballistic Missiles'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel has revealed the name of the operation consisting multi-layered defence shield that blocked Iran's mass drone and missile attack on the its territory. As many as 300 Iranian“killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles” were launched at the Israeli territory overnight. In operation 'Iron Shield', Israel says it intercepted 99 per cent of the Iranian drones and missiles with the help of its allies Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones in a direct assault at the Israeli territory reportedly in response to the attack on its embassy in Damascus on April 1. As European powers scrambled to condemn the escalation in the Middle East, urging restraint, Iran said it does not want any escalation, warning Israel against any retaliation to it. The Israeli military has, however, vowed response defence system includes short-range 'Iron Dome' system, mid-range David's Sling and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles IS LONG-RANGE ARROW DEFENCE SYSTEM?The long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 system, developed by Israel with an Iranian missile threat in mind, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere. The Arrow system has a detachable warhead that collides with the target when intercepted as a challenge. It operates at an altitude that allows for the safe dispersal of any non-conventional warheads IS MID-RANGE DAVID'S SLING?Designed to intercept drones, aircrafts and cruise missiles, the mid-range David's Sling struck down these threats fired from 100 km to 200 km away. It was manufactured by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the US' Raytheon Co IS SHORT-RANGE IRON DOME?Iron Dome was originally billed as providing city-sized coverage against rockets, missiles and drones with ranges of between 4 and 70 km (2.5 to 43 miles). The experts have, however, said this has since been expanded in view of the rising threat to Israel in the Middle East 'Iron Dome' is a ground-to-air short-range defence system designed to intercept and destroy incoming missiles, rockets, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) mid-air. The 'Iron Dome' has been strategically covering Israel since 2011 to intercept incoming ballistic missiles and drones 'Iron Shield' defence system has a range of 70 kilometers and more, protecting airspace against any future and potential threats.(With Reuters inputs)

