6, Including 4 Children, Dead As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Srinagar, 10 Feared Missing

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least six persons, including four children, have died after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar city. As many as 10 and some people are feared missing, officials have said Zargar, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, has informed that six persons have died after a boat capsized in Jhelum river and three are being treated State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has launched the rescue operation. According to the initial reports, as many as 12 children were rescued and are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Many more are feared missing rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum. The boat which has capsized was ferrying children from Gandbal to Batwara in Srinagar.
MENAFN16042024007365015876ID1108098958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.