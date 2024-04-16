Bengaluru: 27-Year-Old Techie Accuses UP Man Of Cheating, Assault; Police Serve Notice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 27-year-old tech professional from Bommanahalli has accused a man of deceit and assault under the pretence of marriage promises and registered a complaint with the Bandepalya police station in Bengaluru. The police have registered a case against 26-year-old Adityanath Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh, and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, the victim, who hails from North India and moved to Bengaluru for work several years ago, met Aditya Singh at a local gym in July 2022. Their acquaintance soon blossomed into a romantic relationship based on mutual affection and the understanding that they would eventually marry. In November 2022, the couple began living together, and they were intimately involved on multiple occasions.

However, the relationship turned turbulent in July 2023 when Singh unexpectedly began to distance himself from the woman, avoiding contact with her. The situation escalated in August 2023 when Singh reportedly assaulted the woman during a confrontation over trivial matters and later threatened her life with a knife in a subsequent encounter.

The complaint further reveals that Singh renewed contact with the woman a few months later, attempting to reconcile and rekindle their relationship. Despite these reconciliations, Singh continued to postpone marriage discussions, leading to further confrontations and alleged physical assaults.

It has also come to light that Singh's change in behaviour may have been influenced by his discovery of the woman's estranged marital status with another man, which was previously undisclosed to him. The local authorities have issued a notice to Singh, requiring his presence at a hearing to address these serious allegations.

