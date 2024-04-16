Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada Police Announces Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Clues On Attack During CM's Poll Tour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for individuals who provide information, recordings, or photographs leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator involved in the stone-pelting incident targeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Sri Vivekananda School on Daba Kottu road during the CM's Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, resulting in an injury to the Chief Minister's forehead and former minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao sustaining injuries to his left eye.

Addressing the media on Monday, CP Kanthi Rana Tata expressed confidence in the police's ability to arrest the culprit swiftly. He revealed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising eight officers from various ranks, previously associated with the city's crime and Task Force units, tasked with capturing the assailant.

"A reward of Rs 2 lakh will be granted to those furnishing information, video footage, CCTV footage, or photographs leading to the arrest of the suspect. The identities of informants will be kept confidential," Kanthi Rana Tata said, urging individuals to contact designated police officials directly to provide information.

Following a complaint lodged by Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Ajit Singh Nagar police registered a case under charges of attempt to murder, deploying eight teams to identify the perpetrators behind the stone-pelting incident.

Clarifying the temporary power disconnection at the site, Rana asserted that it was a safety measure for the chief minister due to the high risk of electrocution posed by electrical wires and cables in the area.

Responding to inquiries regarding the type of weapon used, Rana stated that there was no evidence of an airgun or slingshot, adding that the police were exploring all possible angles of the attack.

"Currently, 56 individuals in the vicinity have been questioned, and teams are conducting door-to-door interrogations. CCTV footage from 24 locations is under scrutiny, and witness statements are being gathered," Rana further said.