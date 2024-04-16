Iranian Missile Strike Leaves Damage At Nevatim Airbase: IDF Releases Footage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showcasing the aftermath of an Iranian Medium-Range Ballistic Missile that struck Nevatim Airbase in the Negev Desert of Southern Israel on Saturday night, revealing the extent of the damage incurred.

The Iranian onslaught, comprising over 300 armed drones and long-range missiles, faced a formidable defensive response from Israel, with the IDF reporting a staggering 99% interception rate. Despite this robust defense, a few ballistic missiles managed to breach Israeli territory, causing minimal damage to the southern airbase. Unfortunately, a child sustained serious injuries, likely from falling shrapnel.

Chief Spokesperson of the IDF Daniel Hagari stressed that the meticulously planned Iranian attack was effectively thwarted. Iran's aggression was purportedly in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus earlier in the month, which resulted in the demise of several Iranian commanders, marking Iran's first direct assault on Israel.

The successful interception of the attack underscores Israel's advanced "multi-layered" missile defense system, notably the Arrow element, designed to physically neutralize long-range threats.

International collaboration, including support from the US, UK, France, and undisclosed Middle Eastern allies, played a pivotal role in bolstering Israel's defense. US aircraft and destroyers, along with Royal Air Force jets, actively participated in intercepting the barrage.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the efforts of RAF pilots, acknowledging their role in neutralizing Iranian attack drones and averting potential catastrophe not only in Israel but also in neighboring Jordan. Sunak underscored the significance of thwarting the attack, stressing the potential destabilizing impact on regional security had it succeeded.

According to IDF data, none of the 170 armed drones launched by Iran breached Israeli airspace, while Israeli jets successfully downed 25 of the 30 cruise missiles before they entered the country's borders.