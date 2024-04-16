Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils 'Made In India' Servers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday unveiled its 'Made in India' servers which are now being deployed at large scale to serve the growing demands of customers in the country.

In July last year, HPE announced its 'Make in India' plan to manufacture approximately $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Their vision in introducing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programme has been instrumental in encouraging OEMs like us to establish a manufacturing footprint in India," Som Satsangi SVP and MD at HPE India, said in a statement.

In partnership with HPE, local manufacturer VVDN Technologies established its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, in record time and it is now operational at full scale.

"Together, we are establishing advanced manufacturing capabilities in India that reflect our commitment to local expertise and an Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies.

HPE's plan to manufacture servers in the country aligns with its broader objective of supply chain diversification and resiliency, the company said.

It is actively exploring opportunities to deepen localisation by leveraging VVDN's backward integration capability and expanding its portfolio of products manufactured in India.