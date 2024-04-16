Azerbaijan's Gabala District Exports AZN 6.2M

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

As a result of the successful implementation of the measuresprovided for in the State Programs on the socio-economicdevelopment of the regions, as well as the favorable environmentcreated for entrepreneurs, rapid development has been observed inthe industrial sector along with other areas of the economy inGabala district in recent years.

Azernews reports that in the months ofJanuary-March of the current year, industrial enterprises operatingin the region produced products worth AZN42m ($24.7m). This isAZN4m ($2.4m) or 10.9 percent more than the corresponding period oflast year. A total of 13.6 percent of the manufactured industrialproduct was the share of the state, 86.4 percent of the non-statesector.

T he Regional Statistics Office noted thatindustrial products worth AZN6m ($3.5m) were exported in the saidperiod. This is 15 percent of the manufactured industrialproduct.

According to the information provided by the Regional StatisticsOffice, the industry of the region mainly includes mining,processing, electricity, gas and steam production, distribution andsupply, water supply, waste treatment and processing. InJanuary-March of the current year, 82.7 percent of the industrialproducts produced in the region fell to the share of the processingsector.