               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Shirvan Irrigation Canal In Hajigabul


4/16/2024 3:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid thefoundation stone for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigationcanal in the Hajigabul district and delivered a speech at theevent, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN16042024000195011045ID1108098783

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search