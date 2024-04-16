President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Shirvan Irrigation Canal In Hajigabul

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan laid thefoundation stone for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigationcanal in the Hajigabul district and delivered a speech at theevent, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.