Iran’s YoY exports to Belarus rise 34 percent

(MENAFN) Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported that in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, Iran's exports to Belarus reached USD20 million, marking a significant increase of 34 percent compared to the preceding year. The main exported items to Belarus during this period included carpets, polystyrene, polyester, powder paint, mineral oils, medicine, fruits, polyethylene, pistachios, raisins, and tomato paste.



Conversely, Iran imported USD59 million worth of products from Belarus during the same period, reflecting a notable 35 percent increase compared to the previous year. This bilateral trade growth underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.



In October 2023, the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted an Iran-Belarus business forum, where representatives from both nations emphasized the importance of taking necessary steps to achieve an annual trade volume of USD1.0 billion. During the forum, attended by a delegation from the Minsk Department of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with representatives of Iranian companies, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to expand cooperation between the two chambers, aimed at achieving the ambitious trade target.



Furthermore, in mid-March 2023, during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tehran, Iran and Belarus signed a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven memorandums of understanding. These agreements encompass various sectors, including commerce, transportation, agriculture, and culture, highlighting the depth and breadth of the bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The cooperation roadmap was signed by the respective presidents, while the MOUs were inked by senior officials from both sides, indicating a commitment to further enhancing collaboration and mutual prosperity.

