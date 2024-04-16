Yearly aluminum ingot production in Iran jumps to 635,000 mt

(MENAFN) According to a report from an Iranian news agency, Iran's aluminum production exceeded 635,000 metric tons (mt) of aluminum ingots during the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 19.



The report, issued by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) on Sunday, highlighted that despite energy restrictions, the country's aluminum mills maintained their production levels, achieving a modest one percent year-on-year increase compared to the previous year's production of around 632,000 mt.



Furthermore, the report outlined the production figures for Iran Alumina Company, which included 222,138 mt of alumina powder, 374,106 mt of alumina hydrate, and 598,599 mt of bauxite over the course of the year.



During the 10th Iranian calendar month (January 21– February 19), Iran saw a notable increase in aluminum ingot production, with a seven percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year. Specifically, aluminum ingot output reached 54,893 tons during this month, compared to 51,416 tons in the corresponding month of the previous year.



The data released by IMIDRO also revealed that Iran's top producers managed to produce 582,200 tons of aluminum ingots in the first 10 months of the current year (March 21, 2023-February 19, 2024), indicating a slight increase of 2,700 tons compared to the same period in the previous year.



Additionally, during the 11 months of the current year, Iran's alumina companies produced 206,438 tons of alumina powder, 347,313 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 537,317 tons of bauxite.

