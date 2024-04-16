Henry Cavill, Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Ready To Welcome Their First Baby

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Henry Cavill will soon become a dad. The 'Man of Steel' actor and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first baby.

The 'Justice League' star shared the exciting news at the New York City premiere of 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare', reports People magazine.

He told Access Hollywood: "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.”

Before the interview wrapped, the reporter added that the movie star will make“a great dad.”

“Thank you,” he replied with a smile.

As per People, the couple was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, April 14. Viscuso wore a fitted black dress and coordinating boots while holding hands with her beau, who wore a blue jacket over a tan-coloured t-shirt and blue trousers, as well as black shoes.

In January, Cavill and his girlfriend of more than two years stepped out at the London premiere of the actor's movie 'Argylle'. The star wore a dark blue suit with black buttons and black shoes for the occasion, while Viscuso opted for a floor-length white gown and matching shoes.

She also wore an equally long white-and-gold coat with horizontal stripes over the dress. Cavill and Viscuso went official on Instagram in April 2021 when they each shared a photo of themselves playing chess together to their respective profiles.