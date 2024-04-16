Turkish building manufacturer unveils new customizable luxury security booths

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish building manufacturer Karmod unveiled a fresh collection of luxury security booths tailored for corporate architectural visions.



This new addition, dubbed the Metro City line, promises customization to align with corporate color palettes and design specifications, as outlined in the company's statement. The booths will come in seven different sizes and offer a range of cladding options to suit diverse preferences.



"Most importantly, we provide the possibility to paint the Metro City security booths in different color combinations. Companies or projects with specific architectural concepts can purchase these booths tailored to their corporate colors," Karmod's General Manager, Zekai Kucuk, stated in the announcement.



"We tried to incorporate more modern lines in our new model," Kucuk declared, highlighting the importance of aesthetics in the design of the new model.



"Aesthetic appearance was a priority. The roof eaves notably enhance the aesthetic appeal of the security booth. We can also implement different applications on the booth's body to fully align with the corporate concepts of the locations where they will be used," he further mentioned.



Metro City booths are offered in a range of sizes, spanning from 140x140 centimeters to larger 240x400 cm models, some of which feature built-in mini-kitchens and bathroom facilities complete with showers.

MENAFN16042024000045015839ID1108098673