La Mar Doha To Launch New Yunza Friday Brunch

Doha, Qatar: La Mar Doha by Gastón Acurio has launched an exciting brand new Yunza Friday Brunch, evoking the festive atmosphere of the traditional Peruvian Yunza festival.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant Peruvian culinary experience. From April 19, join us every Friday for a lively 'Yunza' themed brunch at La Mar, at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

This celebration draws inspiration from the traditional Peruvian Yunza festival, an annual event where participants dance around a tree, taking turns to cut it down. Small gifts are attached to the tree, and once felled, these gifts are joyously distributed to all, with the person who cut the tree becoming the sponsor for the next year.

At La Mar, the Friday brunch brings this spirited celebration to Doha with a mini-Yunza affair. Indulge in a feast of Peruvian specialties and vibrant dishes, including traditional options not typically found on their menu.

Main courses include: Seafood Cau Cau, Peruvian seafood stew with cau cau sauce, green peas, and chalaquita; Chaufa Capon, stir-fried rice with beef, vegetables, chifera sauce, and fried wontons; and Pollo a la Brasa, a popular Peruvian roast chicken dish, marinated in chilli sauces and served with deep fried potatoes, chimichurri, and Peruvian sauces.

Experience the unique Yunza Tree dessert, a mini tree served at your table with an assortment of Yunza themed sweets, including La Chocoteja with dulce de leche and pecan, Los Bombones with chocolate, salted caramel, and passion fruit, and Alfajores, Peruvian dulce de leche. The live station featuring the dessert of the day is also a must-try.

“Yunza represents my culture and one of my fondest childhood memories. To me, this celebration embodies the values of family, friendship, and the joy of sharing. Bringing this Peruvian party experience to Doha has been a personal passion. At La Mar, we believe that every gathering revolves around food, and our Yunza brunch is no exception. It's also a time for giving, which is why we're delighted to offer gifts to our guests, especially the little ones,” said Chef Frank Ponce, Executive Chef of La Mar, La Mar Beach and Manko Doha.

The atmosphere will be filled with the sounds of live Latin music from their popular quartet band and performers, creating a cheery ambiance throughout the brunch.

The Yunza Brunch promises a lively Friday afternoon, capturing the festive essence of La Yunza celebrations in Peru. Don't miss out on this fantastic Peruvian culinary journey. Every Friday from 13:00 – 16:00 for QR325 per person inclusive of soft beverages (minimum of two guests) and QR495 per person inclusive of special beverages.