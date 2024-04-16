No Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on April 16, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps two warships - both missile carriers, with a total salvo of approximately 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has concentrated all its assets mainly in Novorossiysk.