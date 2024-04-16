No Russian Warships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Sea Of Azov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on April 16, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.
In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps two warships - both missile carriers, with a total salvo of approximately 24 Kalibr cruise missiles. Read also:
Ukrainian forces destroy all nine enemy Shahed UAVs
overnight
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has concentrated all its assets mainly in Novorossiysk.
MENAFN16042024000193011044ID1108098615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.