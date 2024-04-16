Rains Relent, Mercury Drops In J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 8:30 am today, Srinagar recorded rainfall of 28.3mm, Qazigund 44.2mm, Pahalgam 39.0mm, Kupwara 28.6mm, Kokernag 28.9mm, Gulmarg 32.8mm, Jammu 87.4mm, Banihal 38.0mm, Batote 40.6mm, Katra 64.0mm, Bhaderwah 27.8mmand Kathua 12.4mm. Many low-lying areas have been waterlogged due to the incessant rainfall, severely affecting normal life in these areas.

Regarding forecast, he said, while there has been significant reduction in precipitation, weather is likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of light rain at isolated places during next 24 hours.

On April 18-19, he said, weather is generally going to be cloudy with light rain in plains and snow over higher reaches at many places. He said thunder and lightning can occur during April 18th night to late afternoon or evening on April 19.

From April 20-25, he said, weather is generally going to be dry even as thundershower activity can't be ruled out in the afternoon.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 8.1°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.7°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.9°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.4°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 15.7°C and it was below normal by 4.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

