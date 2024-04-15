India Allows Export Of 10,000 Mt Of Onions To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, February 15:The Government of India has lifted the export ban on onions for Sri Lanka, with export of up to 10000 MT of onions permitted vide the enclosed notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
The exemption for Sri Lanka reiterated India's Neighbourhood First policy, adding to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festivities here.
