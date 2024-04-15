Sydney In Turmoil After Stabbing Of Prominent Bishop

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Violence erupted in Sydney on Monday night following the shocking stabbing of a prominent Orthodox Christian leader.

Hundreds of mourners and protesters clashed with police after Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was attacked at the altar of his church, Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley.

The incident unfolded during a live-streamed evening mass. Footage shows a man approaching the Bishop at the altar and lunging with a knife. The congregation rushed to intervene before the feed abruptly cut out.

Emergency services responded swiftly, treating Bishop Emmanuel and three injured worshippers. Police apprehended a suspect at the scene.

News of the attack sparked outrage, drawing a large crowd to the church. Tensions escalated as hundreds of people, some affiliated with the church, protested the violence. Clashes erupted with police after several police vehicles were damaged.

Reinforcements, including riot police, were deployed to restore order. Hours later, authorities continued efforts to disperse the crowd as a police helicopter monitored the situation from above.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. Bishop Emmanuel, who garnered a significant online following during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The incident comes with Sydney still reeling from the shocking killings of six people at Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday.

